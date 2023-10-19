Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - As a group works to restore the Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, they’re hoping to keep an iconic feature of the building shining bright.

“The theatre was built in 1949 and was meant to be a grand theater, that’s why we have this beautiful sweeping marquee that goes out onto the street,” said Rodgers theatre board member Rusty VanPraag.

While the sweeping marquee is beautiful, it has caused some problems on the road.

“So back in the ‘90s, that big sweeping marquee got hit by a truck, somehow in the last three or four months its been hit twice,” added VanPraag.

Now that the members of the board finished restoring the theatre’s marque, they’ve turned to city to help find solutions to protect it from future damage.

“City council passed an ordinance Monday night to have a sign put up that directs truck traffic that they cannot make a right turn there at that intersection,” Matt Winters, Poplar Bluff city manager, said. “We are also working with MoDOT for us to create a new curb that will push traffic further away to try to prevent any future damage to the marquee.”

“The Rodgers Theatre is a historic landmark in Poplar Bluff. It is just a beautiful, old theatre that holds a lot of special memories to a lot of our residents. From first dates, to the last movies they saw, there there’s a lot of nostalgia connected to it. It is just a beautiful building that needs to be preserved,” added Winters.

VanPraag agreed.

“This is and always has been a jewel of the area, and it is fun to talk to people, ya know I went on dates here in high school, so it is fun to talk to people that have those kind of experiences.”

Matt Winters said the traffic sign should be installed in a few weeks, and they should get the permit to begin working on the new sidewalk soon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.