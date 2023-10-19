Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A mischievous magpie taunts and toils with a frustrated young moose on video. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show
The issues on Pacific Drive came up during the city council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 after...
Concerns over construction zone of future Jonesboro bypass

Latest News

The son for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 days in jail Tuesday...
Son of former Arkansas governor sentenced to 10 days in jail for DWI, drug charges
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say
President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office speech on the wars in Israel and Ukraine.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers Oval Office speech on wars in Israel and Ukraine
The Mississippi River is facing historic water level lows, making the barge traffic stall.
Historic lows on the Mississippi River hinder barge traffic
Two of the CIT officers during their rounds on Thursday.
Crisis Intervention Team dealing with mental health emergencies around area