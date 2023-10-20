ADH releases Weekly Respiratory Disease Report

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Friday, Oct. 20, the ADH reported “minimal” activity of flu-like illness.

For the week ending Oct. 14, there were seven flu-related hospitalizations and 8 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, according to Friday’s report.

Arkansas reported 160 influenza-related deaths during the 2022-23 flu season, including two pediatric deaths.

No flu deaths have been reported in the 2023-24 season. However, the ADH reported 50 deaths in the past week due to pneumonia.

The state reported seven COVID-19-related deaths this week and 466 deaths since Jan. 1, 2023.

One nursing home has reported an outbreak this flu season.

School absenteeism reports should be available in the coming weeks, the ADH said.

