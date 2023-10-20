Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

ADH releases Weekly Respiratory Disease Report

Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).((Source: stock image/Pexels))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

On Friday, Oct. 20, the ADH reported “minimal” activity of flu-like illness.

For the week ending Oct. 14, there were seven flu-related hospitalizations and 8 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, according to Friday’s report.

Arkansas reported 160 influenza-related deaths during the 2022-23 flu season, including two pediatric deaths.

No flu deaths have been reported in the 2023-24 season. However, the ADH reported 50 deaths in the past week due to pneumonia.

The state reported seven COVID-19-related deaths this week and 466 deaths since Jan. 1, 2023.

One nursing home has reported an outbreak this flu season.

School absenteeism reports should be available in the coming weeks, the ADH said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges
A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam

Latest News

The NEA Baptist Cancer Center has something that may ease the burden of hair loss.
Scalp-cooling technology helps breast cancer patients keep their hair
A study shows that Arkansas is one of the cheapest states to purchase medical marijuana.
Study: Arkansas among cheapest states for medical marijuana
A boil water order has been issued for Tuckerman and North Jackson County residents.
Boil order remains in effect for Tuckerman, North Jackson County
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland