Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas among top 10 states with worst employers, study shows

Recent data found that Arkansas has a large number of low-quality employers compared to the...
Recent data found that Arkansas has a large number of low-quality employers compared to the rest of the country.(KSLA)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent data found that Arkansas has a large number of low-quality employers compared to the rest of the country.

The study conducted by ResumeBlaze looked at the number of companies with at least a 4.5-star rating and compared this against the total number of jobs listed on Glassdoor.

Researchers also looked at the lowest-performing areas for certain priorities.

RankStateProportion of Companies Rated 4.5 Stars+Lowest-Performing Area
1West Virginia9.7%Compensation and Benefits
2New Mexico10.8%Compensation and Benefits
3North Dakota10.9%Career Opportunities
4South Dakota11.3%Compensation and Benefits
5Mississippi11.6%Compensation and Benefits
6Kentucky11.7%Compensation and Benefits
7Arkansas11.9%Compensation and Benefits
8Delaware12.1%Compensation and Benefits
9Kansas12.2%Compensation and Benefits
10Rhode Island12.7%Compensation and Benefits

Arkansas was ranked seventh with its lowest-performing area being compensation and benefits.

West Virginia was found to be the state with the worst employers.

California was named the state with the best employers overall with more than 21% of companies rated 4.5 stars and up.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

Latest News

A survey from Owl Labs of 2,000 employed Americans found 46% had at least one additional job...
STUDY: Nearly half of workers have a side hustle
While the sweeping marquee at Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Mo. is beautiful, it has caused...
Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee
Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Southern Miss in Thursday night matchup
According to content partner KARK, autumn’s color begins to appear in the north in early...
Arkansas’ best spots for Fall-flavored getaways
Nestled near the roaring traffic of this four-lane highway just outside Judsonia lies a small...
HOMETOWN HISTORY: The Mysterious Tale of the Unknown Baby of White County