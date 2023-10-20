Arkansas among top 10 states with worst employers, study shows
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent data found that Arkansas has a large number of low-quality employers compared to the rest of the country.
The study conducted by ResumeBlaze looked at the number of companies with at least a 4.5-star rating and compared this against the total number of jobs listed on Glassdoor.
Researchers also looked at the lowest-performing areas for certain priorities.
|Rank
|State
|Proportion of Companies Rated 4.5 Stars+
|Lowest-Performing Area
|1
|West Virginia
|9.7%
|Compensation and Benefits
|2
|New Mexico
|10.8%
|Compensation and Benefits
|3
|North Dakota
|10.9%
|Career Opportunities
|4
|South Dakota
|11.3%
|Compensation and Benefits
|5
|Mississippi
|11.6%
|Compensation and Benefits
|6
|Kentucky
|11.7%
|Compensation and Benefits
|7
|Arkansas
|11.9%
|Compensation and Benefits
|8
|Delaware
|12.1%
|Compensation and Benefits
|9
|Kansas
|12.2%
|Compensation and Benefits
|10
|Rhode Island
|12.7%
|Compensation and Benefits
Arkansas was ranked seventh with its lowest-performing area being compensation and benefits.
West Virginia was found to be the state with the worst employers.
California was named the state with the best employers overall with more than 21% of companies rated 4.5 stars and up.
