Arkansas’ best spots for Fall-flavored getaways

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Are you trying to find the best road trip destination to enjoy the fall beauty? Look no further than right here in Arkansas.

According to content partner KARK, autumn’s color begins to appear in the north in early October, with the change moving into south Arkansas by early November.

Now is the time of year to start planning the best drive to see Arkansas’ fall beauty. Here are some of the locations you need to put on your bucket list.

The Arkansas Grand Canyon

Just south of Jasper, this giant valley is grounded along the scenic Arkansas Highway 7. Feel free to stop at the Rotary Ann Roadside Park for a 180-degree view.

Arkansas Scenic 7 Byway

This byway runs north to south through the western middle of the state through Hot Springs. This scenic drive has been called one of the most beautiful drives in the country.

Boxley Valley

West of Jasper and just north of Boxley sits the Boxley Valley. After enjoying the view of the Valley, head south to the Old Boxley Grist Mill, now a part of the National Park Service.

Rush Historic District

Looking to get out of town and into a ghost town? The Rush Historic District was once a thriving town, focusing on mining zinc and lead until the zinze mining area ended and it was declared a ghost town in 1972.

Many of the structures are still standing, and are now a part of the National Park Service.

You can find more locations on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

