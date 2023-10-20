Arkansas governor ‘frustrated’ after president’s address on Israel and Ukraine war efforts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following President Biden’s address to both the Israeli and Ukrainian wars on Thursday, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke out.

On Oct. 19, she responded on X, saying she was “frustrated” by Biden, who urged aiding billions of dollars in military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

Gov. @SarahHuckabee reaction to Biden address:



“Not only as a Governor but as an American citizen I'm frustrated & I think everybody else should be too. This is the exact type of policy that this admin has allowed to not only weaken our country, but also embolden our enemies. — alexa henning (@alexahenning) October 20, 2023

“Not only as a Governor but as an American citizen I’m frustrated & I think everybody else should be too. This is the exact type of policy that this admin has allowed to not only weaken our country but also embolden our enemies,” the governor said in an interview with Fox News.

Weakness in the White House doesn’t just put Americans at risk - it threatens the stability of the whole world.



From the southern border to Afghanistan, President Biden’s failures are emboldening our enemies. pic.twitter.com/TfpicktdKr — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) October 20, 2023

Sanders said that whether it’s weakening support at the border, or withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, President Biden’s policies are only weakening the nation.

While the White House is expected to ask for a reported $100 billion to aid both Israel and Ukraine, as well as Taiwan and the U.S. southern border in their war efforts on Friday, Oct. 20, the president said he believes it will only strengthen national security.

“It is a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said in his address.

“Whether it was empowering Iran, whether it’s weakening our own border, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan - every single area that they engage in, they either fail or weaken the strength of our country,” Sanders stated.

Outside of her disagreement with the address, Sanders said that she will continue to support Israel.

“I spoke with the Consul General of Israel this morning to receive an update on the ongoing conflict and reaffirm Arkansas’ unwavering support for the Israeli cause,” the governor said.

I spoke with the Consul General of Israel this morning to receive an update on the ongoing conflict and reaffirm Arkansas' unwavering support for the Israeli cause.



We stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/hY3co63XTy — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) October 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.