Arkansas State volleyball sweeps Southern Miss in Thursday night matchup

Tegan Seyring recorded a match-high 12 kills and a .417 attack percentage on Thursday night, helping the Arkansas State volleyball team take a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) sweep against Southern Miss inside First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves (12-9, 2-7 SBC) halted a six-match skid with the win and limited the Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7) to a .100 clip offensively. Seyring and three other A-State players recorded eight or more kills in the match.

Yazmyn Billings, Haley Glunz and Ilayda Dincer added eight kills each, with Glunz hitting a team-high .429 to accompany two blocks. Dincer added six digs to her tally. Erin Madigan doled out 35 assists with eight digs, while Sarah Martinez led all players with 20 digs.

Mia Wesley led USM with seven kills and three service aces, while Megan Harris corralled 14 digs.

A-State did not trail in the first two sets and held the visitors to a .116 clip in the first frame to take a 1-0 lead in the match. The Red Wolves then relied on a 7-1 surge midway through the second set to open up a 15-9 lead before closing the stanza with a Seyring kill to own a commanding two-set lead.

Southern Miss seized early momentum in the third set, taking the first four points and building an 8-2 lead after a kill by Sadie McAda. A-State chipped away at the deficit, pulling within 12-11 before the Golden Eagles took three straight points to make it 15-11. The Red Wolves then pulled even at 19-all on a kill by Dincer before Southern Miss reclaimed a 22-21 lead. After siding out on a service error, Seyring delivered a pair of clutch kills and then Kaitlin Whitlock clinched the match with a kill to clinch the victory.

NEXT UP

A-State looks to remain in the win column on Friday with a rematch against Southern Miss. First serve against the Golden Eagles is set for 6 p.m. inside First National Bank Arena, and the match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.