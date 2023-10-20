Arts and culture industry delivers over $300 million to Arkansas’ economy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas has seen a significant increase in spending in the arts and culture industry, one study shows.

According to our content partner KARK, a study conducted by the Arkansas Arts Council and the Arkansans for the Arts found the industry has seen $306.4 million poured into the Arkansas economy in 2022.

This amount is made up of $202.1 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $104.4 million in event-related spending by audiences.

The audience spending helped support 4,800 jobs, while also providing 49,377,951 in local, state, and government revenue, KARK reported.

A typical audience member spends $31.57 on an event, excluding admission, and 4.9% of the audience is from outside the state, according to study authors.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.