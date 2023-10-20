Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arts and culture industry delivers over $300 million to Arkansas’ economy

Arkansas has seen a significant increase in spending in the arts and culture industry, one...
Arkansas has seen a significant increase in spending in the arts and culture industry, one study shows.(Monica Yother)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Arkansas has seen a significant increase in spending in the arts and culture industry, one study shows.

According to our content partner KARK, a study conducted by the Arkansas Arts Council and the Arkansans for the Arts found the industry has seen $306.4 million poured into the Arkansas economy in 2022.

This amount is made up of $202.1 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $104.4 million in event-related spending by audiences.

The audience spending helped support 4,800 jobs, while also providing 49,377,951 in local, state, and government revenue, KARK reported.

A typical audience member spends $31.57 on an event, excluding admission, and 4.9% of the audience is from outside the state, according to study authors.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

Latest News

The $14,860 grant will be used to purchase eight automated external defibrillators (AEDs),...
Police department awarded nearly $15,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
A study shows that Arkansas is one of the cheapest states to purchase medical marijuana.
Study: Arkansas among cheapest states for medical marijuana
Students, faculty, and staff at Lyon college gathered Thursday to give back to the community.
Lyon College gives back to community
The Manila Municipal Airport received a grant for nearly $50,000 for reconstruction.
Municipal airport granted nearly $50,000
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 6-1 Valley View prepares for trip to Southside