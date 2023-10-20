Football Friday Night
ASP: Convicted murderer confesses to killing woman 32-years-ago

Arkansas State Police said Friday that 48-year-old Rick Allen Headley has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Underwood of Huntsville.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas man serving life without parole for the stabbing death of his wife has confessed to killing another woman 32 years ago.

Arkansas State Police said Friday that 48-year-old Rick Allen Headley of Mountain Home has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sabrina Underwood of Huntsville.

In January 1991, Underwood’s mother told investigators she dropped her 19-year-old daughter off near Bear Creek in Boone County.

According to ASP, Underwood planned to hitchhike to the North Central Unit prison in Calico Rock to visit an inmate.

She never made it.

Several months later, in April of that year, a hunter discovered Underwood’s belongings and remains near Gum Springs Cemetery in Fulton County, ASP said.

Her murder remained a mystery until July of 2022 when ASP said a fellow Varner Maximum Security Unit inmate told investigators that Headley “confessed to killing Ms. Underwood.”

Headley, who is serving a life sentence for the March 2018 stabbing death of his wife, Kirstie Headley, reportedly gave details of the crime during a subsequent interview with ASP investigators.

Headley is scheduled to appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on Nov. 13.

