Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

BRTC awarded grant to build workforce

BRTC Auto Service Technician student Taylor Hattenhauer works on a rear differential during class
BRTC Auto Service Technician student Taylor Hattenhauer works on a rear differential during class(Black River Technical College)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Black River Technical College (BRTC) was recently awarded roughly $1.8 million through the Department of Education (DOE) under the Strengthening Institutions Grant Program.

The grant spans five years and will fund a project entitled “Building the Workforce: Implementing a Career Services Program and Durable Skills Curriculum.”

Through this project, BRTC will establish a comprehensive Career Services Program, which will include hiring a full-time Director of Student Workforce Readiness. The director will oversee the implementation of several career programs and services, as well as the establishment of an internship program.

BRTC will also establish a Durable Skills Advisory Committee composed of local, regional, and state workforce experts. This committee will assist in the identification of durable skills (soft skills or employability skills) that are most needed in Arkansas’ workforce. BRTC’s faculty and staff will then focus on developing durable skills curricula that will be integrated into BRTC’s courses and programs.

An instructional designer will be hired to assist with the curriculum development process to ensure the durable skills curriculum is high quality and available in multiple modalities (face-to-face, online, hybrid, etc.).

Finally, the grant project includes the establishment of a formal re-engagement campaign. Through this campaign, BRTC will use a variety of methods to contact students who have dropped out of college prior to completing a certificate or degree. Coupled with this project’s Career Services Program and BRTC’s existing Career Pathways Program, non-completing students will have access to an improved support system to assist them through re-enrollment and credential attainment.

For more information about BRTC, visit blackrivertech.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges
A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam

Latest News

Singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson will bring her “Country’s Cool Again Tour” to Arkansas.
Lainey Wilson tour stopping in Arkansas
Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH releases Weekly Respiratory Disease Report
The NEA Baptist Cancer Center has something that may ease the burden of hair loss.
Scalp-cooling technology helps breast cancer patients keep their hair
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam