JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 9 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups in the conference title picture and the state playoff picture.

Our Game of the Week is in the 5A East. 7-0 Southside hosts 6-1 Valley View. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

Football Friday Night (10/20/23)

Game of the Week: Valley View at Southside

Jonesboro at LR Southwest

West Memphis at Greene County Tech

Nettleton at Forrest City

Batesville at Brookland

Westside at Pocahontas

Gosnell at Rivercrest

Trumann at Blytheville

Osceola at Walnut Ridge

Hoxie at Manila

Hayti at Caruthersville (KFVS)

FFN Overtime (highlights air in Saturday 10pm sportscast)

Melbourne at Newport

Paragould at Wynne

Other Arkansas Games

Highland at Harrisburg

McCrory at Earle

Des Arc at Cross County

Sheridan at Marion

Searcy at Benton

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Bald Knob at Lonoke

Harding Academy at Riverview

Marked Tree at Clarendon

East Poinsett County at Marianna

Heber Springs at Stuttgart

Rector at Midland

Mountain View at Cedar Ridge

Marshall at Rose Bud

Other Missouri Games

Kennett at Valle Catholic

Portageville at New Madrid County Central

Malden at Dexter

Thayer at Mountain Grove

Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff

West Plains at Waynesville

Charleston at Sikeston

