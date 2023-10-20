Football Friday Night (10/20/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 9 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups in the conference title picture and the state playoff picture.
Our Game of the Week is in the 5A East. 7-0 Southside hosts 6-1 Valley View. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Game of the Week: Valley View at Southside
Jonesboro at LR Southwest
West Memphis at Greene County Tech
Nettleton at Forrest City
Batesville at Brookland
Westside at Pocahontas
Gosnell at Rivercrest
Trumann at Blytheville
Osceola at Walnut Ridge
Hoxie at Manila
Hayti at Caruthersville (KFVS)
FFN Overtime (highlights air in Saturday 10pm sportscast)
Melbourne at Newport
Paragould at Wynne
Other Arkansas Games
Highland at Harrisburg
McCrory at Earle
Des Arc at Cross County
Sheridan at Marion
Searcy at Benton
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Bald Knob at Lonoke
Harding Academy at Riverview
Marked Tree at Clarendon
East Poinsett County at Marianna
Heber Springs at Stuttgart
Rector at Midland
Mountain View at Cedar Ridge
Marshall at Rose Bud
Other Missouri Games
Kennett at Valle Catholic
Portageville at New Madrid County Central
Malden at Dexter
Thayer at Mountain Grove
Hillsboro at Poplar Bluff
West Plains at Waynesville
Charleston at Sikeston
