HOMETOWN HISTORY: The Mysterious Tale of the Unknown Baby of White County

JUDSONIA, Ark. (KAIT) — A hidden tale of history, shrouded in enigma and allure, has slipped by your notice until now.

This is a narrative that transcends decades, leaving historians in a state of bewilderment—the grave of the unknown baby in White County. Hidden in plain sight, it rests just off Highway 67, near Judsonia.

Nestled near the roaring traffic of this four-lane highway just outside Judsonia lies a small plot that conceals a story that has captivated generations of locals and historians alike.

Shelly Churchwell, President of the White County Historical Society, commented, “This is a very unusual situation we have here.”

For years, this small, fenced-off parcel of land, overshadowed by a lone tree, has left countless motorists wondering about its purpose. It is the final resting place of an unknown baby girl who died in the late 19th century.

The story dates to 1890-1891, with most of it being folklore. Churchwell stated, “She was an Indian princess baby girl, a little less than two years old, but through our records and archaeology, we know that was not the case. The Indigenous people were gone before the 1700s.”

The prevailing belief is that the girl, the daughter of tenant farmers, was about two years old and managed to reach a knife on the table near her makeshift highchair. The chair tipped over, and the knife plunged into her chest as she fell to the floor.

“They couldn’t pay for a plot in the Judsonia Evergreen Cemetery. At that time, it was only 16 years old, so someone lent their land for her to be buried at the edge of the property, and that was fine,” added Churchwell.

The story of this unknown baby, who is believed to have the last name of Cousins, has recently resurfaced thanks to the power of social media, specifically TikTok.

Churchwell expressed her excitement about the renewed interest, stating, “I am glad someone took interest. I always appreciate someone taking an interest in our local history.”

From the sky, the grave’s proximity to the highway is evident. When the Arkansas Department of Transportation began planning the four-lane highway we see today in 1965; they were mindful of preserving the tiny grave that had become a part of local folklore.

The grave of the unknown child who stands today reminds thousands who pass it by that even in the most unexpected places, history waits to be uncovered, shared, and celebrated.

The marker on her grave poignantly states, ‘In death, she belongs to all of us.’ Don’t let your history be forgotten.

