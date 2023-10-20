Lainey Wilson tour stopping in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson will bring her “Country’s Cool Again Tour” to Arkansas.

Wilson, who is known for such hits as “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Things a Man Oughta Know,” will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at the Simmons Bank Arena.

Special guests include Jackson Dean and Zach Top.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $39.95 to $129.95. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the Simmons Bank Arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.