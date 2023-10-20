Football Friday Night
Lyon College gives back to community

Students, faculty, and staff at Lyon college gathered Thursday to give back to the community.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students, faculty, and staff at Lyon College gathered Thursday to give back to the community.

According to a news release from the college, the volunteers spread across Batesville and Independence County for the college’s 29th Annual Service Day.

Lyon College Provost Anthony Grafton said this event serves as a great opportunity for students to see new places and meet new faces in and around the community, all while getting the chance to serve others.

All classes were canceled for the one-day event, giving all the volunteers time to do a variety of tasks including painting, cleaning, raking leaves, stocking supplies, and helping set up for special activities.

Members signed up to volunteer at 24 different locations, performing a variety of services including visiting members of the retirement communities, cleaning the riverbanks, assisting several local nonprofit agencies, and much more.

In addition, the college hosted a Service Day Blood Drive, and its Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity chapter organized a bone marrow registry booth.

