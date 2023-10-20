Football Friday Night
McCloud passes for TD, runs for another as JMU beats Marshall 20-9, wins 9th straight

James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud celebrates after a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter against Marshall on Oct. 19, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud passed for 264 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown to Reggie Brown, and ran for 69 yards and a TD to help James Madison beat Marshall 20-9 Thursday night and extend the Dukes’ win streak to nine games.

McCloud completed 21 of 31 with an interception and Brown finished with six receptions for 126 yards for James Madison (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt). The Dukes — who finished just outside the Top 25 in the most recent AP Poll — are unbeaten since a 34-10 loss at Louisville last season.

Rasheen Ali, who has 641 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns this season, did not play for Marshall (4-3, 1-2). The Thundering Herd finished with 169 total yards, minus-4 yards rushing.

Cameron Wise kicked field goals of 27 yards in the second quarter and, after Marshall’s TyQaze Leggs tackled Kaelon Black in the end zone, 38 yards to make it 6-2 midway through the third. The Thundering Herd went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and McCloud led a 10-play, 62-yard drive that culminated with his 6-yard touchdown run with 1:12 left in the third quarter. A couple plays later, Jailin Walker forced a fumble that was recovered by Chris Chukwuneke to set up McCloud’s TD pass to Brown that made it 20-2 with 14:08 to play.

Marshall’s Jayden Harrison returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

Jalen Green, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound senior who went into the game with 4 1/2 career sacks, had five sacks for James Madison.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

