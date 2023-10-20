Municipal airport granted nearly $50,000

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Manila received a grant of nearly $50,000 for the Manila Municipal Airport.

According to Arkansas State Senator Dave Wallace, the grant will provide $49,393.75 and will be used to reconstruct the connecting taxiway.

Congratulations to the City of Manila on your Municipal Airport Grant Request being approved by the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission. pic.twitter.com/SXymcRN0W6 — Sen. Dave Wallace (@SenDaveWallace) October 19, 2023

The 10% AIP Grant Request was approved in the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission meeting on Oct. 3.

Terms in the application state the project must begin immediately and be completed within one year.

