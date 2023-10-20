Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Municipal airport granted nearly $50,000

The Manila Municipal Airport received a grant for nearly $50,000 for reconstruction.
The Manila Municipal Airport received a grant for nearly $50,000 for reconstruction.(WIFR)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Manila received a grant of nearly $50,000 for the Manila Municipal Airport.

According to Arkansas State Senator Dave Wallace, the grant will provide $49,393.75 and will be used to reconstruct the connecting taxiway.

The 10% AIP Grant Request was approved in the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission meeting on Oct. 3.

Terms in the application state the project must begin immediately and be completed within one year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
State Highway 1 back open following crash
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
GRAPHIC: Van der Sloot describes grisly killing of Natalee Holloway to attorney, court docs show

Latest News

2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 6-1 Valley View prepares for trip to Southside
Arkansas State LB Melique Straker expected to return to action on homecoming
Christmas is closing in quickly, and before too long, people will be out and about looking at...
A staple of Christmas lights lost in fire
While the sweeping marquee at Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Mo. is beautiful, it has caused...
Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee
The son for former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson was sentenced to 10 days in jail Tuesday...
Son of former Arkansas governor sentenced to 10 days in jail for DWI, drug charges