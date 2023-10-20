Municipal airport granted nearly $50,000
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Manila received a grant of nearly $50,000 for the Manila Municipal Airport.
According to Arkansas State Senator Dave Wallace, the grant will provide $49,393.75 and will be used to reconstruct the connecting taxiway.
The 10% AIP Grant Request was approved in the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission meeting on Oct. 3.
Terms in the application state the project must begin immediately and be completed within one year.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.