Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Oct. 20: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cool but comfortable start to this Friday morning across the region, and it looks to be another warm day.

I’m going with sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

There will be a breezy today with NW winds around 10-15 MPH.

Football Friday Night looks nice, with winds dying down a bit and relatively warm temperatures.

The weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures back to normal by Sunday, but temperatures will climb again next week to above-normal highs.

Our rain chances will hold off until the end of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A third vote is expected this morning for a permanent House speaker.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a new executive order, but not everyone agreed.

We recap President Biden’s address to the nation last night.

Law enforcement wants to raise awareness of a simple thing you can do to help save lives, and it’s the law.

The mental health crisis around the country continues to grow. In Craighead County, law enforcement is making sure they are prepared no matter what.

Lyon College is working to combat the state’s nursing shortage.

It’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A cancer center in Jonesboro is shining light on a treatment that helps some chemotherapy patients keep their hair.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges
A Paragould man died, and another suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday morning head-on crash.
1 killed in Wednesday morning crash
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam

Latest News

On Thursday, Oct. 19, she responded on X, saying she was “frustrated” by Biden, who urged...
Arkansas governor ‘frustrated’ after president’s address on Israel and Ukraine war efforts
Recent data found that Arkansas has a large number of low-quality employers compared to the...
Arkansas among top 10 states with worst employers, study shows
A survey from Owl Labs of 2,000 employed Americans found 46% had at least one additional job...
STUDY: Nearly half of workers have a side hustle
While the sweeping marquee at Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Mo. is beautiful, it has caused...
Traffic changes coming to protect Rodgers Theatre marquee