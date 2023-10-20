Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cool but comfortable start to this Friday morning across the region, and it looks to be another warm day.

I’m going with sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

There will be a breezy today with NW winds around 10-15 MPH.

Football Friday Night looks nice, with winds dying down a bit and relatively warm temperatures.

The weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures back to normal by Sunday, but temperatures will climb again next week to above-normal highs.

Our rain chances will hold off until the end of next week.

News Headlines

A third vote is expected this morning for a permanent House speaker.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a new executive order, but not everyone agreed.

We recap President Biden’s address to the nation last night.

Law enforcement wants to raise awareness of a simple thing you can do to help save lives, and it’s the law.

The mental health crisis around the country continues to grow. In Craighead County, law enforcement is making sure they are prepared no matter what.

Lyon College is working to combat the state’s nursing shortage.

It’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A cancer center in Jonesboro is shining light on a treatment that helps some chemotherapy patients keep their hair.

