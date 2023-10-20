Pedestrian hit and killed

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Campbell man died Friday morning when he was struck by a van.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 6:12 a.m. Oct. 20 on Business Route 67, one mile south of Poplar Bluff.

Cecil L. Thacker, 50, was in the roadway when a 2002 Chevrolet Astro van driven by 42-year-old Lester W. Knox of Naylor struck him.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers pronounced Thacker dead at the scene.

