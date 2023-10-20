Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Pedestrian hit and killed

A Campbell man died Friday morning when he was struck by a van.
A Campbell man died Friday morning when he was struck by a van.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Campbell man died Friday morning when he was struck by a van.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 6:12 a.m. Oct. 20 on Business Route 67, one mile south of Poplar Bluff.

Cecil L. Thacker, 50, was in the roadway when a 2002 Chevrolet Astro van driven by 42-year-old Lester W. Knox of Naylor struck him.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers pronounced Thacker dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Thursday eliminating “woke,...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order against ‘woke nonsense’
Online records showed that 19-year-old Carson Rose was arrested on Monday, Oct. 16.
Hardy police chief’s son arrested, faces several charges
Those who travel southbound on I-55 are encouraged to avoid the area following multiple...
Multiple crashes reported along Interstate 55
Nestled near the roaring traffic of this four-lane highway just outside Judsonia lies a small...
HOMETOWN HISTORY: The Mysterious Tale of the Unknown Baby of White County
On Thursday, Oct. 19, she responded on X, saying she was “frustrated” by Biden, who urged...
Arkansas governor ‘frustrated’ after president’s address on Israel and Ukraine war efforts

Latest News

Arkansas State Police said Friday that 48-year-old Rick Allen Headley has been charged with...
ASP: Convicted murderer confesses to killing woman 32-years-ago
Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck on facing Arkansas State (Source: WMBF)
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
BRTC Auto Service Technician student Taylor Hattenhauer works on a rear differential during class
BRTC awarded grant to build workforce