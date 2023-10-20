Football Friday Night
Police department awarded nearly $15,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Searcy Police Department is now better equipped to keep community members safe thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The $14,860 grant will be used to purchase eight automated external defibrillators, fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“On behalf of the Searcy Police Department and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Searcy,” said Chief Steve Hernandez. “We take great pride in providing lifesaving support to our community and these funds will allow us to advance our abilities.”

The new AEDs will equip officers with the necessary tools to provide quick and efficient care in the case of a sudden cardiac emergency. Four AEDs have been placed in the Searcy Police Department offices and four will be carried by patrol officers. Having the necessary equipment on hand at the right time can make all the difference.

For the past 18 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

