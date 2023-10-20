Football Friday Night
Residents in rural community to expect delays as bridge work continues

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bridge on the Sharp and Fulton County line nears the finish line every day.

As the new Nine Mile Ridge Spring River bridge nears completion, residents of the community could have the opportunity to drive across it in the next few weeks.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said as it performs dirt and asphalt work, it could cause the low water bridge to close and open one lane on the new bridge, but only for a short time.

Resident Jean Sefers explained it’s something she’s been waiting on for a while.

“We’re so ready for it. It’s been a long time coming. It’s going to be great for the fire department, the emergency personnel, police, ambulance, everything,” Sefers said.

Sefers added the new bridge is something very much needed.

“The bridge floods a lot, and we have to take 30-40 minutes out of our time go all the way around, plus just driving back and forth to see if it’s open,” Sefers said.

ArDOT said it plans to fully open the bridge sometime in November.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

