Study: Arkansas among cheapest states for medical marijuana

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study found that Arkansas is one of the cheapest states to purchase medical marijuana.

The study conducted by Leafwell looked at over 130,000 medical marijuana dispensary menu items across the country.

Arkansas was ranked the fourth cheapest state, with the average price-per-gram being $8.28, compared to the national average of $13.90.

Oregon takes the lead as the cheapest state at $6.91 per gram, followed by Maine and Colorado.

New York ranked as the most expensive state to purchase medical marijuana, at $23.17 per gram.

“The comprehensive study on the average price-per-gram of medicinal marijuana has revealed encouraging results. Across various states, patients and individuals seeking medicinal relief will find a diverse landscape of affordable options,” said Josh Lam, chief marketing officer for Leafwell. “These findings highlight the accessibility and affordability of medicinal marijuana in multiple regions, demonstrating a positive trend that benefits patients in their pursuit of holistic healthcare solutions.”

