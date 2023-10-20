STUDY: Nearly half of workers have a side hustle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – More people are struggling to make ends meet, forcing them to take up another job.

A survey from Owl Labs of 2,000 employed Americans found 46% had at least one additional job outside of their full-time occupation. About 16% said they don’t currently have one, but they would like one.

Of the 46% that said they had at least one additional job, 68% are full-time office workers.

“There are many reasons someone may want or need to have another job (or two). The first being inflation and the cost of groceries, childcare, commuting, gas, etc.,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. “Many people need to work two jobs in order to make ends meet.”

In another study, nearly 40% of respondents said they needed additional income to cover expenses.

You can read more about the data on Owl Labs’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.