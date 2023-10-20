Whaley: Homecoming preview of Coastal Carolina, preseason basketball thoughts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crossover season is here and for us within the sports department, it’s one of the most fun (and chaotic) times of the year. From an A-State fan perspective, I can imagine the excitement (and maybe nerves) of the unknowns. For football, the biggest question is if this team can cross the finish line and make a bowl game. For basketball, new faces join both the men’s and women’s squads and both have tremendous upside (more on that in a moment).

Let’s start with a quick breakdown of the homecoming matchup between Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers will head on the road for the third straight game.

Before we get started, a shameless plug for my latest feature story. I talked with A-State freshman QB Jaylen Raynor about his journey to Jonesboro, the hot start, how much he’s grown from when he got to campus to now, who on the team is best at Madden (clearly the most important question) and more. You can check that out here.

WORTHY OF MCCALL

Arkansas State will welcome Grayson McCall, who has the Caleb Fields effect in which you’re probably saying ‘he still has college eligibility? How?’ The three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year will play his 42nd career college game this Saturday. The fifth-year senior has played Arkansas State twice in his career, here’s how he’s done:

October 3, 2020 (at Coastal Carolina): 20-29, 322 passing yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 44 rushing yards, Coastal wins 52-23.

October 7, 2021 (in Jonesboro): 18-23, 365 passing yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 13 rushing yards, Coastal wins 52-20.

Total: 38-52 (73%), 687 passing yards, 8 TD, 1 INT, 57 rushing yards.

His 8 TDs are tied for the most he’s thrown against a single team in his career (Troy, a team he’s played 3 times), and the 687 passing yards are the fourth-most (the other teams ahead have all played a minimum of 3 games).

After Jamey Chadwell left for the Liberty job, McCall has new head coach Tim Beck and Offensive Coordinator/QB coach Travis Trickett (fun Arkansas connection, Trickett was the OC/QB coach at South Florida last season, where he coached Earle alum Gerry Bohanon) leading the way. Through 6 games, McCall has 6 interceptions. The number of INTs he threw over his past 33 games? Eight!

He has Georgia Southern to thank for that. The Eagles won 38-28, forcing the senior to throw for 1 TD to 4 picks. The Chants entered what was probably the weirdest bye week in all of college football, coming back to play on a Tuesday. McCall looked more like himself, throwing for a career-best 373 yards with 2 scores as Coastal beat App State on the road, thanks to McCall engineering a 77-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal.

How well the A-State D-Line (which seems to be getting healthier) can generate pressure could be key to this game. McCall has been pressured on over 30 percent of his dropbacks, that’s sixth-lowest in the Sun Belt. He’s been sacked 10 times. For reference, Jaylen Raynor has been sacked on 38 percent of dropbacks (third-highest) and has also been sacked 10 times (despite playing three fewer games). Let’s compare the two when under pressure:

McCall under pressure (66 dropbacks): 23-51 (45.1%), 347 yards (6.8 per attempt), 0 TD, 2 INT, 2.95 time to throw (worst SBC) 46.0 PFF rating (9th SBC).

Raynor under pressure (38 dropbacks): 9-21 (42.9%), 200 yards (9.5 per attempt), 2 TD, 0 INT, 3.52 time to throw (5th SBC) 69.3 PFF rating (2nd SBC).

Both offensive lines grade on the weaker side in the conference according to PFF. While neither team has allowed many pressures (A-State 9th at 48, Coastal 10th with 47), the two teams have allowed the second and seventh most sacks in the league (A-State with 16, Coastal with 11).

In total, McCall is fourth among SBC QBs in passing yards (1,675), fifth in yards per attempt (8.5), seventh in completion percentage (64.8 percent), tied for eighth in TDs (8) and has thrown the second-most picks (6). He’s graded by Pro Football Focus as the eighth-best QB in the conference (72.3 grade).

OTHER NOTES

Coastal Carolina’s defense stands out on paper. They have an experienced secondary with Tobias Fletcher, Utah transfer Clayton Isbell, East Carolina transfer Juan Powell, and East Central (D2) transfer Keonte Lusk leading the way in snaps played. Each of them is in their fifth year of playing college football, minus Fletcher who’s in his fourth.

In terms of skill position players, Sam Pinckney has given opposing defenses a handful. The Georgia State transfer is second in the SBC in receiving yards (545). He’s coming off of back-to-back 100-yard games after putting up 132 and a touchdown at Georgia Southern, then 102 at App State. Running back Braydon Bennett is second among Sun Belt running backs with 145 receiving yards. He’s also averaging 4.8 yards per carry and has 309 yards on the ground.

Coastal’s defensive line has only had six sacks to this point, that’s last in the SBC.

Butch Jones said earlier this week all is well on the injury front, meaning A-State will likely return LB Melique Straker for this game. The redshirt freshman was named to The Athletic’s Midseason All-Freshman Team this week.

LOOKING BACK AT TROY

Since I didn’t do a column last week, a few quick notes on Troy

Jaylen Raynor was pressured on 14 of his 36 dropbacks (38.9%), but Raynor still did well despite that, going 4-8 for 57 yards. He ironically had a better PFF grade under pressure versus when kept clean.

You figured regression was coming at some point with the deep ball success. Troy eliminated any hope of an explosive passing play, holding Raynor to just 1-7 on passes 20+ yards down the field. The only completion was a 38-yard pass to Jeff Foreman. Foreman (4 receptions, 78 yards) was A-State’s highest-graded offensive player.

It’s great to see Justin Parks getting back to full strength. Nine tackles, and was only targeted once in coverage.

ARKANSAS STATE BASKETBALL THOUGHTS

Arkansas State men’s basketball was picked to finish ninth in the Sun Belt Preseason Poll. The rankings from different sites are all over the place. Field of 68′s College Basketball Almanac has the Red Wolves finishing eighth. Analytics site Bart Torvik projects Bryan Hodgson’s pack to finish fifth in the conference. Ken Pomeroy and EvanMiya have the Red Wolves at sixth. Haslametrics has them eighth.

KenPom and Bart Torvik also do game-by-game predictions. Each of them has A-State at 10-8 in Sun Belt play.

What this means? Most coaches will tell you they don’t put a ton of stock in these polls or projections. But I think this is telling given A-State finished 13th in the conference last season. To me it’s a sign that coaches and analytics both believe the team is better. Looking at the additions to Bryan Hodgson’s team, it’s hard to disagree. But the top question is truly *how* much better the team, and program, have gotten. The fact the conservative prediction is four spots higher than the team finished last year is a great sign.

Personally, I believe eighth and ninth are too conservative, but you can understand the ranking with a new team under a brand new head coach. I think top five or six feels right, but if this team hits, they can certainly contend for a conference title.

It's the highest A-State has been ranked in KenPom's preseason rankings since the 2012-13 season (preseason 166).



On the women’s side, sadly there aren’t many analytics websites that do preseason rankings. HerHoopStats is a great resource, but nothing from them on the preseason. The Sun Belt preseason poll has the Red Wolves finishing eighth, another sign the coaches anticipate another step forward under Destinee Rogers. The Red Wolves graduated Keya Patton and lost Jade Upshaw to UCA, but returned eight players, including SBC Newcomer of the Year Izzy Higginbottom and former SBC Freshman of the Year Lauryn Pendleton.

A-State also added four from the transfer portal. The team added plenty of size over the offseason, and with the core of the team returning, it’s hard to see how this group doesn’t take a step forward.

Where do you think the Red Wolves finish this season? Let me know. I can be found on Twitter/X at @LoganWhaleyKAIT and on Facebook at Logan Whaley - KAIT.

