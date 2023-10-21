Football Friday Night
#14 Arkansas men’s basketball beats UT Tyler 92-39 in Friday exhibition

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Khalif Battle scored a game-high 14 points – 12 in the second half – and #14 Arkansas cruised to a 92-39 exhibition win over UT Tyler Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks ran out to a 20-4 lead and never looked back. Arkansas also used an 11-0 run early in the second half to put the game away.

Arkansas was 11-of-34 from 3-point range as Joseph Pinion and Jeremiah Davenport each made three and Battle added two. UT Tyler was just 1-of-20 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers.

FIRST HALF

  • Jeremiah Davenport nearly out-scored the Patriots in the first half. He scored 11 points, making 3-of-5 3-pointers.
  • El Ellis added seven points and Devo Davis had six.
  • Arkansas held UT Tyler to 0-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
  • The 12 points by UT Tyler were the fewest by an opponent in an exhibition game on record (dating back to 1993).
  • Arkansas forced 13 turnovers while committing just two, one being a lane violation on a free throw.

SECOND HALF

  • It was a slow start to the second half with Arkansas out-scoring UT Tyler, 3-2, in the first three minutes. Tramon Mark and Joseph Pinion led an 11-0 run. Mark had a 3-pointer and a dunk while Pinion had a pair of 3′s.
  • El Ellis had three assists in the second half and finished the game with nine points, four assists, four steals and zero turnovers.
  • Battle scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Arkansas starters were El Ellis, Joseph Pinion, Tramon Mark, Chandler Lawson and Baye Fall.
  • Arkansas controlled the tip as UT Tyler knocked the tip out of bounds.
  • El Ellis scored the game’s first points on a fastbreak layup.
  • Davonte Davis and Makhi Mitchell were the first subs.
  • This was the first meeting between Arkansas and UT Tyler.
  • Arkansas is 72-10 all-time in exhibition games. The Razorbacks had a streak of 35 consecutive exhibition wins snapped with a 90-60 loss at #12 Texas last year. However, Arkansas has won 36 straight exhibition games at home and is 63-9 all-time in home exhibition games.

Arkansas will take another step in its preparation for the 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 28 (Saturday) by playing the second of its two exhibition games. The charity contest will be played vs #3/2 Purdue with tip-off set for 3 pm.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

