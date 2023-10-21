Football Friday Night
A-State announces 2023 Distinguished Alumni recipients

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Alumni Association announced its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients Friday.

This comes after the homecoming weekend ceremony at the Cooper Alumni Center.

According to A-State, the three are Lucinda McDaniel, Dr. Lynita M. Cooksey, and Randall E. Pope, all of Jonesboro.

“The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor the Alumni Association conveys to our alums. The selection is made based on outstanding community service, professional achievement, and service to the university,” said John Baine, president of the Alumni Association.

A-State said this is the 40th year the association has named Distinguished Alumni.

For more information, you can visit A-State’s website.

