ARDOT to hold public meeting for Interstate 555

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting for...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting for Interstate 555.

According to a release from ARDOT, the meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the preliminary findings of the I-555 Corridor Study.

The meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers in the Municipal Center in Jonesboro.

The public is available to view the meeting materials and provide their comments and opinions on the study website.

Meeting materials will be available from Tuesday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Dec. 1.

A Spanish translation is also available on the website.

