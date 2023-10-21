Football Friday Night
Arkansas unemployment rates increase following summer lows

Following a summer of low unemployment rates, the Natural State is now seeing an increase.
Following a summer of low unemployment rates, the Natural State is now seeing an increase.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a summer of low unemployment rates, the Natural State is now seeing an increase.

According to our content partner KARK, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, the unemployment rate for September is up to 2.9%, following the August rate of 2.7% and the July rate of 2.6%.

Arkansas began the year with an unemployment rate of 3.4%.

According to the Workforce Services monthly report, compared to September 2022, the state has had 29,978 more people employed and 7,698 fewer people unemployed.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

