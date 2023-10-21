Events happening Saturday in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are several events happening around Region 8 on Saturday.

Here are just a few to plan your day:

Magic on the Ridge : Starting at 8 a.m., stop by for the second day of this amazing festival of magic, illusion, laughter, surprise, and absolute amazement at the historic Collins Theatre! The theatre is located at 120 West Emerson Street in Paragould.

Water Valley Haunted House : The haunted house begins at 5:30 p.m. at 855 Water Valley Road in Imoden. $10.00 gets you a hay ride through the haunted woods then you get dropped off at the haunted house. The event runs until 11 p.m.

Ravenden Fall Festival : Come out and enjoy an afternoon of music, good food, hayride, free cornbread, and beans cooked over an open. There will also be live animals, 3 bounce houses, games for the kids, and over 50 craft vendors. The festival is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ravenden City Park on Highway 63 North.

