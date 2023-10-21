Jonesboro boutique holds fall festival for vendors

Football Friday Night
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro boutique celebrated Fall by bringing vendors together.

Southern Charm Boutique held its inaugural Fall Festival in the parking lot in front of its store.

Pamela Mahoney is the owner of Southern Charm, in her store, there are several vendors who set up.

“I was a vendor for three years, myself, and so… in opening this store, I incorporate everything that I want as a vendor,” she said. “By doing this, we’ve created a space for over 50 small businesses to be able to show their product in-store every day.”

Mahoney said she wanted more vendors to get their moment, and because they can’t all put their product in store, the fall festival brought vendors to the parking lot.

“‘We’re just bringing awareness to the vendors out here as well as in the store and getting to know everyone in our community as a whole.”

Mahoney said there were over 50 vendors at the fall festival and several hundred people came.

There was also food and games for people.

Mahoney said the boutique is already planning for its next festival.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

