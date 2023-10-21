Football Friday Night
KAIT history maker returns for homecoming

Arkansas State University's homecoming has brought many visitors to town.
By Diana Davis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University’s homecoming has brought many visitors to town.

Among them, is Rev. Larry Reeves, all the way from California.

He’s here to mark the 50th year of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity as a charter member and Rev. Reeves also happens to be the first African American anchor at KAIT in 1973.

He worked weekends then and learned to write stories while also editing films.

Friday, he stopped by the station to see how much it had changed from those early years.

“I learned a lot and there was just a great group of people out here and we would do things like when I would do the weather, I had a board --and unlike all of this fancy stuff--you got now, I would have the little sticky sun, little clouds, and little rain drops and I would go stick them on the board,” Reeves said.

Reeves said he didn’t realize the magnitude of what he was getting to do at just 21 years old.

Before that, he was a newspaper journalist while also going to school at Arkansas State University.

