Lake Frierson State Park holds clean up day

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake Frierson State Park held a cleanup day as part of “Centennial Days of Service.”

Lake Frierson’s Centennial Service Program invited community members to clean the park on Saturday, and along the highway, where most litter in the park resides.

Multiple Arkansas State Parks celebrated their centennial anniversary in 2023, each with different celebrations.

Those who participated even got to earn service hours for their volunteer efforts.

