September sales tax collections rebound for Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro saw a rebound in September in its sales tax collections.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro saw a rebound in September for its sales tax collections.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the city collected $1.727 million during the month, which is $25,444 more than in September of 2022.

So far this year, Jonesboro has collected $15.823 million which is an increase of $880,909 from the first nine months of 2022.

However, when compared to the project budget, the city lagged for the month of September and is still behind for the year.

TBP reported that for September, the city missed its projected budget by $119,124, a decrease of 6.5%, causing the city’s yearly sales and use collections to go down 1.6% when compared to the projected budget.

For more information, you can visit TPB’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

