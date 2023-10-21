Football Friday Night
Trio arrested following string of vehicle break-ins on A-State campus

On Friday, Oct. 20, both Aiden Blake Massey and Kevin Martin Mitchell were given a bond of $100,000 cash-only by Craighead County Judge Tommy Fowler and are each forced to wear an ankle monitor.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are behind bars after Arkansas State University police got several reports of vehicle break-ins on campus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, officers were called to the North Park Quads for a man in a red hoodie who was said to be trying to break into cars in the parking lot.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sergeant Takeem Bowman found three suspects lying under two pickup trucks, one of which was a minor.

He ordered the group at gunpoint to come out from under the trucks, where they were then taken into custody and searched.

The affidavit said officers found a prescription pill bottle containing Vyvanse, a Schedule II controlled substance, in one suspect’s backpack.

Officers also found three loaded handguns, one of which had been stolen from a vehicle earlier that evening on East Johnson Avenue, and the other two from the vehicle the suspects were found originally.

Security video showed the trio entered 20 unlocked vehicles and attempted to gain entry into 117 other vehicles.

Police arrested Aiden Blake Massey and Kevin Martin Mitchell, along with another suspect who has not been identified. They were all taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

On Friday, Oct. 20, both Massey and Mitchell were given a bond of $100,000 cash-only by Craighead County Judge Tommy Fowler and are each forced to wear an ankle monitor.

Massey was charged with the following:

  • Possession of schedule 2 controlled substance (1 count)
  • Breaking and entering (20 counts)
  • Criminal attempt-breaking or entering (117 counts)
  • Theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500 (2 counts)
  • Theft by receiving (1 count)
  • Conduct constituting attempt (117 counts)

Mitchell was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with the purpose to deliver (1 count)
  • Breaking and entering (20 counts)
  • Conduct constituting attempt (117 counts)
  • Theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500 (2 counts)
  • Theft by receiving (1 count)

Massey and Mitchell are expected to be back in court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

