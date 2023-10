2023 State Volleyball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Hot Springs begins Tuesday in high school volleyball.

State Tournaments are being held in Searcy, Conway, Shiloh Christian, Valley Springs, & Quitman.

We’ll update this page with matchups, scores, & more from NEA teams.

2023 6A State Volleyball Tournament (Conway)

1st Round

Tuesday 2:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Bentonville

2023 5A State Volleyball Tournament (Searcy)

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Batesville vs. Mount St. Mary

Tuesday 2:00pm: Valley View vs. Vilonia

Tuesday 4:00pm: Marion vs. Sylvan Hills

Tuesday 6:00pm: Paragould vs. LR Christian

2023 4A State Volleyball Tournament (Shiloh Christian)

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Southside vs. Mena

Tuesday 2:00pm: Wynne vs. Magnolia

Tuesday 4:00pm: Brookland vs. Bauxite

Tuesday 6:15pm: Westside vs. Fountain Lake

2023 3A State Volleyball Tournament (Valley Springs)

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Manila vs. Hackett

Tuesday 12:00pm: Harding Academy vs. Mayflower

Tuesday 2:00pm: Harrisburg vs. Lincoln

Tuesday 4:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Elkins

Tuesday 4:00pm: Salem vs. Baptist Prep

Tuesday 6:00pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Paris

2023 2A State Volleyball Tournament (Quitman)

1st Round

Tuesday 12:00pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Mansfield

Tuesday 2:00pm: Yellville-Summit vs. Taylor

Tuesday 2:00pm: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Thaden

Tuesday 4:00pm: Midland vs. Life Way Christian

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.