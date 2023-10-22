Football Friday Night
Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -In a devastating blow right before the season begins, the Grizzlies announced that starting center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his troublesome right knee.

Adams initially injured the knee in mid-January, and a timeline that kept getting pushed back resulted in him not playing the remainder of that season.

The Grizzlies said that Adams would go through non-surgical rehab in the offseason, and the situation looked optimistic. Adams was practicing in training camp and appeared in game action early in the preseason.

However, instability in the knee apparently remained, and now he’ll have surgery to hopefully repair the injury nine months after it first occurred.

The Grizzlies open the new season on Wednesday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, and are extremely thin in the front-court with Adams lost for the season. Brandon Clarke is already expected to miss an extended portion of the year as he recovers from an Achilles tear suffered in March.

