Arkansas fires offensive coordinator Dan Enos, Kenny Guiton promoted to play caller

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sam Pittman is making Razorback football staff changes entering the bye week.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos has been fired after 8 games. Arkansas fell to Mississippi State 7-3 on homecoming for their 6th straight loss. The Hogs mustered just 200 yards of total offense (97 passing/103 rushing) on Saturday. They‘re currently 119th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense, averaging 305.9 yards per game.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will serve as Razorback play caller for the remainder of 2023. The former Ohio State QB is in his 3rd season on the Razorback coaching staff. He developed Treylon Burks into a All-American wideout.

Arkansas is 2-6 overall, 0-5 in SEC play. Their next game is Saturday, November 4th at Florida.

