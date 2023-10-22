Arkansas State football falls to Coastal Carolina 27-17

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Penalties and turnovers were costly Saturday for Arkansas State football.

Two Red Wolves touchdowns were called back in the 2nd quarter, the Coastal Carolina defense had 2 interceptions in a 27-17 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium. Jaylen Raynor was 19 of 30 passing for 306 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Corey Rucker led Red Wolves receivers with 4 catches for 104 yards. Melique Straker missing the Troy game due to injury, he returned to action on Saturday, leading the A-State defense with 11 tackles. Justin Parks & Charles Willekes each had 10 stops.

Coastal Carolina (4-3, 2-2 Sun Belt) had the ball for over 36 minutes. Grayson McCall was pinpoint in the passing game, finishing up 24 of 28 for 244 yards and 2 scores. The All-Sun Belt QB left the game in the 4th quarter after taking a hit during a slide. West Memphis native Allen Henry had a homecoming on Saturday, he recorded 3 tackles.

Arkansas State falls to 3-4 overall, 1-2 in Sun Belt play. They’ll play at ULM on Saturday, October 28th. Kickoff is at 4:00pm on ESPN+.

