Coastal Carolina QB McCall released from Arkansas hospital after scary scene at Arkansas State

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was released from the hospital and headed back to campus Sunday after spending the night for observation following a hit by Arkansas State.

McCall was taken from the stadium by an ambulance late in the Chanticleers’ 27-17 victory. A statement released by the team on Sunday said McCall was brought to the hospital for “evaluation and observation.”

He was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities, the school said. McCall was in “excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive,” the statement continued.

McCall scrambled in the fourth quarter and slid at the end of the run. But he took a shot from Arkansas State defensive back Trevian Thomas, and it appeared the quarterback’s head bounced off the turf.

McCall lay on the field for several moments until he was carted off.

After the game, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck said McCall was in the concussion protocol. The Chants (4-3) play Marshall at home on Saturday.

McCall, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior, is a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns against Arkansas State and became the 146th passer in FBS history to throw for more than 10,000 yards.

