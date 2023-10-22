Football Friday Night
Cody Schrader runs for 159 yards, 2 TD to help No. 20 Missouri beat South Carolina 34-12

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs past the South Carolina defense to score a touchdown...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs past the South Carolina defense to score a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and No. 20 Missouri sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 34-12 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Missouri (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has seven victories in its first eight games for the first time since 2013.

Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Luther Burden III caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD.

Rattler completed 23 of 40 passes for 217 yards, and South Carolina kicker Mitch Jeter converted four of five field goals.

After South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) cut it to 24-12 with 10:31 left on Jeter’s goal, Schrader sealed it with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:46 to go.

Cook capped an 87-yard drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown, and Harrison Mevis hit a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Missouri a 24-0 lead. Jeter spoiled the shutout with a 51-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the half.

Schrader had 10-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Missouri took a 7-0 lead when Cook threaded a 42-yard touchdown pass to Burden through double coverage with 6:31 remaining in the first.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Needs to win four of its last five games to become bowl eligible, but it is not slated to face any opponents currently in the Top 25 after facing ranked foes in four of its first seven contests.

Missouri: The Tigers did not allow a touchdown for the first time since beating Vanderbilt 41-0 on Nov. 28, 2020.

TROPHY STAYING PUT

Missouri is keeping the Mayor’s Cup trophy given to the winner of the matchup between the two schools in cities named Columbia.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Missouri is poised to rise at least a spot or two and will likely have its highest ranking since being ranked 14th at the 2014 season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: At Texas A&M on Saturday

Missouri: At No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 4.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

