JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Craighead County Deputy was involved in a crash in the area of Woodsprings Rd. and I-555 in Jonesboro.

According to a K8 reporter on the scene, Arkansas State Police and Craighead County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

No reports of injuries at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.