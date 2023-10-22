Family’s belongings stolen shortly after moving from Colorado

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A family who recently moved from Colorado is asking for help after someone broke into their storage unit shortly after moving to Arkansas.

John Worley and his wife and daughter recently moved from Denver to Cherokee Village.

Worley said the house he bought wasn’t ready to move into yet, so the family had to find a place to put their things in.

“We needed a temporary place to put our stuff and my mom had a storage unit,” he said.

The storage unit was in Imboden. The family went back and forth between Arkansas and Colorado, moving things one trip at a time.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the family returned to find that the lock was unlatched.

“I didn’t even want to open the door because I just wanted it all to be there,” said Worley.

But when he opened the door, his heart sank.

Thieves ransacked the family’s storage unit, taking everything the Worleys brought from Colorado.

“Seeing it all gone, it felt like I broke,” he said. “I was so hopeful and someone just shattered that.”

Worley said the storage unit also held precious family heirlooms, some dating back decades.

Now, the Worley’s are living with just a suitcase worth of clothes.

The family hopes someone can help and hope the thieves are caught on camera.

Worley said the clothes could be replaced, but there were things in there that couldn’t be. He has one plea if that person is listening.

“I have in my heart to forgive you but give it back, it’s all that we have. It’s nothing to you but it’s everything to us,” he said.

Sheriff Waldrup with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said anyone with information about this should call the sheriff’s office.

