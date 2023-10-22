Lyon football sets program record for points in 64-25 victory over John Melvin

The Lyon College Scots football team set a school scoring record with a 64-25 win over the visiting John Melvin University Millers on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Stadium at Batesville High School.

The Scots (3-4) previously had scored a 63-26 win over Morthland College in 2016 and a 61-0 shutout of Trinity Bible College in 2017.

Against John Melvin, the Scots led 10-0 after the first quarter, then an outburst of 30 points in the second period made for a 40-19 halftime lead. Lyon College scored first on a 22-yard field goal from Jesus Romero-Castillo, then with 2:01 left in the first quarter, Reggie Brown caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Eli Funck for a 10-0 lead.

JMU scored in the first minute of the second quarter on a 67-yard run to cut the Scots lead to 10-7, but Karson Douglas caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Funck and Funck passed to Aedan Huntsman for a two-point conversion for an 18-7 lead with 14:17 left in the quarter. The Millers came back with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the extra point missed, leaving the score 18-13 at the 13:10 mark. Lyon came right back with a 55-yard pass from Funck to Karson Douglas for a 25-13 lead with 12:52 to go before halftime. Two minutes later, Jaylin Babers rushed for a 3-yard touchdown for teh Scots to make it a 32-13 game.

Three plays later, JMU broke out for a 63-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was fumbled and picked up by Lyon’s Nate Sarver who returned the PAT for two points and a 34-19 Scots lead. Kriston Belin scored on a 4-yard run for Lyon College with 8:07 to go in the first half to up the Scots lead to 40-19.

The Millers scored in the first four minutes of the third quarter to make it 40-25, but Lyon came back and Huntsman caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Funck to make it 47-25.

In the fourth quarter, Lyon scored again on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Funck to Douglas to make it 54-25 with 11:55 to play. Then Belin broke loose for a 75 yard touchdown run with 3:41 to play in the game to make it 61-25. The Scots got the ball back again and Romero-Castillo kicked a 32-yard field goal to set the Lyon College scoring record with 45 seconds to play in the game.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.