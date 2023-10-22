Two people injured in crash after car flips over

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Two people were injured in a crash on Sunday.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 55 near mile marker 24.

The vehicle rolled over on the outside of the road heading Westbound.

The people involved in the accident had to be flown to Regional One Health Hospital in Memphis for their injuries.

