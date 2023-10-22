Football Friday Night
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/20/23)

Fans can vote for their favorite high school football play.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Arkansas tradition continues. Here are the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees from NEA games on October 20th, 2023.

Valley View (Carson Turley TD pass to TJ Starks)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Carson Turley connects with TJ Starks for the touchdown. The Blazers beat Southside 31-21 to move to 7-1 overall and atop the 5A East.

Brookland (Felipe Lozano 82 yd TD pass to Gabe Carter)

Nominee #2 is Brookland. Felipe Lozano launches one and Gabe Carter makes the snag in stride and he will score. The 82 yard touchdown helps the Bearcats beat Batesville 28-13.

Hoxie (Kayden Glenn TD)

Our final nominee is Hoxie. Kayden Glenn fools some folks on the read option touchdown. The Mustangs beat Manila 41-7 to move to 8-0 overall, 3-0 in 3A-3 play.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (SUNDAY 8:00 AM - TUESDAY 8:00 AM)

Voting starts Sunday at 8:00am on kait8.com and on the K8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

