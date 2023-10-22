Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious body that was found on a barge in the Mississippi River.

According to SCSO, the body was found on top of a barge while it was traveling across the Mississippi River.

Deputies were called to a location two miles south of the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

