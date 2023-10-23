A-State soccer surrenders late goal, falls to App State on senior day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State goalkeeper Olivia Luther tallied seven saves and scored her first career goal on a penalty kick Sunday, but the Red Wolves fell 2-1 to Appalachian State on Senior Day.

After a scoreless first half, Appalachian State (8-5-3, 5-2-2) scored in the 55th minute. In the 80th minute, a penalty kick was awarded to A-State (4-7-4, 2-4-3) and Luther stepped to the spot and put away her first career goal. The Mountaineers sealed the win with a goal three minutes later.

App State out-shot the Red Wolves 23-13 with a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. A-State’s (4-7-4, 2-4-3) Emma Riley led the team in shots with six including a pair on goal. Both teams had five corner kicks in the contest.

A-State closes out the regular season Thursday with a 7:00 p.m. contest at South Alabama on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.