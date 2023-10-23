Arkansas State Police investigate man’s death, incident with Bay Police

BAY, Ark. (KAIT8) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an incident involving a Bay Police officer and the subsequent death of a man, according to Bay police.

The family of the deceased individual, identified by the family as Steven Kyle McMasters, told K8 News the incident occurred near the intersection of McGough and Butler, near the Bay City Hall Saturday evening.

According to the family, the man was reportedly operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at the time of the incident. However, the circumstances leading to his death remain undisclosed, as the family claims they have not been formally informed of the specifics, and police are providing few details about what happened.

Bay Police Chief Keith Milam declined to comment regarding the incident but confirmed that the Arkansas State Police are currently investigating. The chief also noted that the involved officer was not on administrative leave.

Arkansas State Police told K8 News Sunday afternoon it was not aware of the investigation but said it would look into if a request was made and provide details when they can.

K8 News has requested body and dash camera footage related to the incident.

