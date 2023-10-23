Football Friday Night
DIRTY DINING: Town’s sole fast-food restaurant shut down for health violations

FILE - (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Chris Carter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT8) — The sole fast-food establishment in a small Mississippi County town, Sonic, was recently shut down due to health inspection findings.

The inspection, dated Oct. 11, highlighted a range of unpalatable issues.

According to the health department report, live cockroaches crawled throughout the establishment, with multiple dead roaches found in various areas. The report also noted that the restaurant was closed due to an imminent health hazard but had reopened without a proper health inspection.

Although the restaurant has since reopened, this incident adds to a series of health-related concerns raised this year.

This year, the health department’s involvement in Sonic’s compliance issues has been a recurring theme. In 2023 alone, the Arkansas Department of Health has conducted five visits to address the various problems.

In August, the establishment was cited for unsafe storage practices, and in July, it faced a litany of violations, including hazardous storage and cockroaches within the premises.

K8 News contacted Sonic but was told they could not provide a statement now.

The latest health department report stipulates that Sonic must remain closed until a follow-up inspection is conducted. However, the most recent information on the health department’s website does not show a follow-up inspection or a date the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

