Eight abducted Arkansas children located safe in California

Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, Ca. (KAIT) - Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California.

According to an Anderson, CA Police Department media release, a concerned citizen noticed six children were with a woman who displayed “bizarre behavior” on Saturday.

The citizen contacted authorities asking for them to do a welfare check on the woman.

APD officers arrived at the location and found the woman with six children parked in a Dodge pickup truck. The license plate on the truck was from Arkansas.

Inside of the pickup truck
Inside of the pickup truck(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rogers, Arkansas was the woman identified with the children and was arrested on a warrant from Arkansas for the abduction of eight children.

Trista Fullerton,36, of Rodgers, Arkansas
Trista Fullerton,36, of Rodgers, Arkansas(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Fullerton later told officers the other two children were at a residence in the Cottonwood, CA area.

All eight children found had been listed as abducted.

Officers discovered that Fullerton was the biological mother of the children who had lost custodial rights.

Fullerton was transported to the Shasta County Jail on her Arkansas arrest warrant.

The children were reunited with their guardian parents from their adoptions in Arkansas.

