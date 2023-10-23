Football Friday Night
Man killed when truck hits tree

A Poplar Bluff man died Saturday when his pickup truck collided with a tree.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff man died Saturday when his pickup truck collided with a tree.

The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 21 on Carter County Road 347, one mile north of Route A.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Joseph N. Carter was southbound when his 2021 Ford Ranger drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The coroner pronounced Carter dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m.

